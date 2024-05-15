F1 management and FIA reach peace agreement to stop infighting and align on behalf of global series

The contempt between Formula 1 and its governing body has softened, with both sides announcing they’ve agreed “to commit to a strategic plan for the future of F1.” FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem told The Associated Press at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month that his relationship with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali “has never been better” and the two were working to further strengthen an alliance. In a Wednesday statement given to the AP on behalf of both the FIA and Formula One Management, the two sides say they have developed a working relationship to benefit F1.

