F1: Logan Sargeant out of Australian Grand Prix after Williams gives his car to teammate Alex Albon

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Williams driver Logan Sargeant will take no part in the Australian Grand Prix after his team chose to give his car to teammate Alexander Albon, whose own vehicle was wrecked in a crash in Friday’s practice. The decision leaves F1’s only American driver on the sidelines for Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race at the Albert Park circuit. Albon lost control and slid into the barriers in the first practice session before bouncing off into the barrier on the other side of the track. Williams confirmed the team had not brought a spare third chassis to the event.

