F1 leader Verstappen wins rain-hit Belgian GP sprint race. Piastri is second

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Two-time reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen has won the rain-hit sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix to extend his huge lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 118 points. It was Verstappen’s ninth straight win including the two sprint races he was won this season. He collected eight points for the victory and will look to extend his overall lead further in Sunday’s main race as he continues his march to a third straight world title. He finished the sprint a comfortable 6.7 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and 10.7 clear of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly. Perez scored no points after retiring. Verstappen had earlier edged out Piastri by just .011 seconds to take the sprint pole.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.