F1 leader Verstappen takes pole position at Dutch GP for 3rd straight year. Norris is second fastest

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has produced a typically strong final lap to take pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix for the third straight year. The runaway Formula One leader beat McLaren driver Lando Norris’ leading time in qualifying on his way to clocking a 28th career pole. The two-time defending F1 champion aims for a ninth straight win of the season on Sunday to equal former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record from 2013. He can also secure his 11th win of a crushingly dominant season. Verstappen has won the Dutch GP from pole in the past two years. He starts ahead of Norris and Mercedes driver George Russell in third. Williams driver Logan Sargeant and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed in the final part of qualifying.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.