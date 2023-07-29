F1 leader Verstappen takes pole for Belgian GP sprint race ahead of Piastri

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Two-time reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen has edged out rookie driver Oscar Piastri by just .011 seconds to take pole position for the sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix. The shortened qualifying sets the grid for the sprint race later. Piastri has shown good form in recent races and the McLaren driver shot to the top of the leaderboard on his last run, only for Verstappen to find some extra pace from his Red Bull. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. starts the sprint from third ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc. But Red Bull’s Sergio Perez qualified only eighth. The top eight finsihers in the sprint race all score points.

