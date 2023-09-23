F1 leader Verstappen returns to dominant form by claiming pole position at Japanese Grand Prix

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen has claimed pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver finished .581 seconds ahead of McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri in qualifying. The Dutchman saw his record streak of 10 consecutive wins end last weekend in Singapore. He has topped every session since arriving in Japan. Australian Piastri will be on the front row for the first time in his F1 career. His teammate Lando Norris was third-fastest. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is next and Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez rounds out the top five. A front-row start is key at Suzuka. The winner has only come from behind the front row at Suzuka once in the past 12 races. It is Verstappen’s ninth pole of the season.

