F1 leader Max Verstappen under pressure from Lando Norris ahead of Austrian GP

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Lando Norris has closed the speed gap to Max Verstappen and will now try to beat the Formula One ace on Red Bull’s home track. Norris has steered his McLaren to consecutive runner-up finishes behind the defending champion. This weekend he faces the challenge of trying to edge Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring. Norris has moved into second place in the drivers’ standings at 69 points behind Verstappen. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is two points behind Norris in third.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.