F1 joy for Mercedes as Russell tops Brazilian GP sprint race

SAO PAULO (AP) — Mercedes driver George Russell will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position after winning Saturday’s sprint race at Interlagos with teammate Lewis Hamilton also in the front row. It was Mercedes’ first win of the season. Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s race in third place. He and his Red Bull team have already been crowned champions. Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon clashed on the track with stewards ruling that Alonso was at fault.

