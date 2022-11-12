F1 joy for Mercedes as Russell tops Brazilian GP sprint race

SAO PAULO (AP) — Mercedes driver George Russell will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position after winning Saturday’s sprint race at Interlagos with teammate Lewis Hamilton also in the front row. It was Mercedes’ first win of the season. Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s race in third place. He and his Red Bull team have already been crowned champions. Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon clashed on the track with stewards ruling that Alonso was at fault.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, steers his car along the pit lane during a free practice ahead of Brazil Formula One Grand Prix at Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andre Penner
Alpine driver Fernando Alonso, of Spain, steers his car during the second practice session at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcelo Chello
Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, front, is embraced by teammate Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, after Russell won the Sprint Race qualifying session at the Interlagos racetrack, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andre Penner