F1 great Lewis Hamilton may move from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025, reports say

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is linked with a shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari next year. Sky Sports News says Hamilton will leave Mercedes after the 2024 season and replace Carlos Sainz Jr. at Ferrari. It didn’t cite any sources. The Daily Mail says the deal will go through while motorsport.com says negotiations are at an advanced stage and could be concluded this week. When contacted by The Associated Press, Mercedes and Ferrari declined to comment on if Hamilton will join Ferrari. The move would surprise many F1 observers because the 39-year-old British driver signed a new two-year deal last summer until 2025. It remains unclear whether the deal contained an escape clause.

