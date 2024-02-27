F1 great Lewis Hamilton kept his Ferrari move so quiet even his parents didn’t know

Formula 1 great Lewis Hamilton says he kept his Ferrari move so closely guarded that he didn’t even tell his parents until the day it was announced. The British driver rocked the F1 world when it was announced on Feb. 1 he was joining the Italian manufacturer next year despite signing a new contract with Mercedes last summer. Speaking to a BBC podcast, Hamilton says “I didn’t tell my parents till the day of it being announced.” It emerged that the two-year deal penned with Mercedes was actually for one year with an option for a second year. Hamilton did not take it.

