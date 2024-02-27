F1 great Lewis Hamilton kept his Ferrari move so quiet even his parents didn’t know

FILE - Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco arrive to speak to media ahead of the Formula On Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Lewis Hamilton's arrival will present “a huge opportunity” for Ferrari next year but signing the seven-time Formula One champion involved some uncomfortable phone calls, team principal Fred Vasseur said Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hamilton is joining Ferrari for next season after driving for Mercedes since 2013. He will team up with Charles Leclerc at the Italian team after Carlos Sainz Jr. leaves. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hassan Ammar]

Formula 1 great Lewis Hamilton says he kept his Ferrari move so closely guarded that he didn’t even tell his parents until the day it was announced. The British driver rocked the F1 world when it was announced on Feb. 1 he was joining the Italian manufacturer next year despite signing a new contract with Mercedes last summer. Speaking to a BBC podcast, Hamilton says “I didn’t tell my parents till the day of it being announced.” It emerged that the two-year deal penned with Mercedes was actually for one year with an option for a second year. Hamilton did not take it.

