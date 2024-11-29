F1 focus shifts in Qatar as McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull fight for lucrative constructors’ title

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Max Verstappen won big in Las Vegas with his fourth title but the fight for Formula 1’s biggest cash prize is hotting up this week in Qatar. The lucrative constructors’ championship is still wide open as Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari battle for the title. The contest for teams is typically worth around $140 million to the winner although the precise pay-out depends on variables. A sprint race Saturday means extra points are on offer. McLaren leads by 24 points from Ferrari, with Verstappen’s Red Bull 29 further back.

