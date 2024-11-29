F1 focus shifts in Qatar as McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull fight for constructors’ title

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Max Verstappen won big in Las Vegas with his fourth world title but the fight for Formula 1’s biggest cash prize is hotting up this week in Qatar. The lucrative constructors’ championship is still wide open as Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari battle for the title. The contest for teams is typically worth around $140 million to the winner although the precise payout depends on variables. A sprint race Saturday means extra points are on offer. McLaren’s Lando Norris beat Mercedes’ George Russell by just .063 of a second to take pole position Friday for the Saturday sprint race.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.