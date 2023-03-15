F1: Ferrari’s Leclerc set for Saudi Arabian GP grid penalty

By The Associated Press
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco walks back to the pit lane after his car stalled in action during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir circuit, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ariel Schalit]

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Ferrari Formula One team says its driver Charles Leclerc will start this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with a grid penalty after the team used a third electronics control unit on the car’s engine. Teams are only allowed two electronics control units per season and using a third incurs a 10-place grid penalty. Leclerc could also drop further down the grid for Sunday’s race in Jeddah if other engine parts are changed. Leclerc retired from the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5 after losing power toward the end.

