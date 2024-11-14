F1 extends contract with Monaco GP for six more years to 2031

MONACO (AP) — Formula 1 has extended a contract with the Monaco Grand Prix for six more years. The famed city circuit will stage F1 till 2031. Under the new deal with the Automobile Club of Monaco, starting in 2026, the grand prix will be contested on the first full weekend in June. Next year’s race is on May 25 and will mark the 75th anniversary of its official F1 debut. Monaco was first raced in 1929. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won this year.

