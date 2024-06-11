F1 drivers worry car changes in ’26 will deepen gap among teams just as competition is picking up

Formula 1 drivers say they are concerned that changes to the cars set for 2026 could hurt competition. F1 is enjoying a surge in popularity in North American but the series has been criticized for having a predictable product, where the race winner is a foregone conclusion far too often and cars rarely are able to pass competitors. Max Verstappen of Red Bull is pursuing his fourth straight championship. F1 plans to make its cars more agile and competitive in 2026. McLaren driver Lando Norris and others say it could come just as teams figure out how to catch Red Bull.

