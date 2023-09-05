F1 drivers Sainz and Norris team up with soccer stars to back and advise $54M investment fund

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Formula One drivers have teamed up with world and European champion soccer players investing in a 50 million euros ($54 million) fund launched Tuesday that will use their advice to seek sports-related targets. F1 drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris are headline investors in the Elite Performance Fund. It aims to specialize in sports technology and media, fan engagement and nutrition. Manchester United defender Raphaël Varane, a 2018 World Cup winner with France, and João Mário from Portugal’s 2016 European Championship title team also are investors with Lisbon-based fund manager APEX.

