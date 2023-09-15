F1 drivers ready for the heat and humidity in Singapore, where their drinking water is like hot tea

Staying hydrated can be a massive challenge for drivers at the Singapore Grand Prix, which is known for its heat and stifling humidity. The Formula One cars have drinks systems but in Singapore any drink can reach the temperature of hot tea. Champion Max Verstappen says rookie Liam Lawson should stay hydrated and get comfortable with a sweaty racing suit. Not all drivers drink the so-called “tea”. Kevin Magnussen of Haas says he limits how much he drinks to avoid a stomach ache and Logan Sargeant says he never drinks any fluids. A new track layout in Singapore might make things slightly easier.

