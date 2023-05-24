F1 drivers face new speed limits in double yellow flag zones to improve safety

MONACO (AP) — Formula One’s governing body says drivers will be bound by stricter speed limits while driving behind safety cars in double yellow flag zones in a bid to improve safety. The new measures apply to driving behind both safety cars and virtual safety cars being deployed and will begin at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix. Previously drivers where required only to significantly reduce their speed and not overtake under yellow flags. The FIA says “that requirement will be become more precise and strictly enforceable, with drivers now being required to meet a set maximum speed limit in areas where double yellow flags are displayed.”

