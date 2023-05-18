F1 drivers de Vries, Tsunoda affected by Italy flooding as grand prix canceled
By The Associated Press
A view of the swollen Santerno River with behind the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, in Imola, Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola has been canceled because of deadly floods. Formula One said it made the decision for safety reasons and to avoid any extra burden on the emergency services. F1 personnel had earlier been told to stay away from the track after floods affected large parts of the Emilia-Romagna region. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]
IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Formula One drivers Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda have shared stories of how the deadly flooding in northern Italy has affected them after this week’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was called off. The race was canceled on Wednesday because of floods which have killed at least eight people and caused more than 10,000 to be evacuated from their homes. F1 says it wanted to avoid further burdening emergency services. De Vries recounted how he had been stuck in a village while trying to reach the AlphaTauri factory and Tsunoda said the team’s home city of Faenza had been badly hit.
People are rescued in Faenza, Italy, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least nine people, forcing the evacuation of thousands and prompting officials to warn that Italy needs a national plan to combat climate change-induced flooding. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)