F1 drivers de Vries, Tsunoda affected by Italy flooding as grand prix canceled

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Formula One drivers Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda have shared stories of how the deadly flooding in northern Italy has affected them after this week’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was called off. The race was canceled on Wednesday because of floods which have killed at least eight people and caused more than 10,000 to be evacuated from their homes. F1 says it wanted to avoid further burdening emergency services. De Vries recounted how he had been stuck in a village while trying to reach the AlphaTauri factory and Tsunoda said the team’s home city of Faenza had been badly hit.

