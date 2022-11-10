F1 drivers criticize penalty points, seek change for 2023

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly, of France, looks on prior to the start of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Carlos Perez Gallardo/Pool via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Perez Gallardo]

SAO PAULO (AP) — Some Formula One drivers are frustrated with the sport’s penalty points system after stricter rules for this season have put them at risk of earning a race ban. AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly is only two points short of getting a ban and said Thursday that puts him in a tough position going into this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Gasly tops the list with 10 penalty points and a driver has to sit out a race if he earns 12 points in a 12-month span. The penalty points system was introduced in F1 at the start of the 2014 season, but no driver has received a ban yet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.