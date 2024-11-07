F1 drivers criticize FIA and ask to be treated like adults over fines for swearing

LONDON (AP) — Formula 1 drivers have criticized the president of the sport’s governing body, the FIA, and asked to be treated like adults in an escalating row over swearing in news conferences. After top drivers like champion Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were punished for swearing in an apparent FIA crackdown, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association said FIA President Mohamed Ben Sulayem needed to “consider his own tone and language.”

