F1 drivers complain about marijuana smoke while preparing for Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula 1 drivers complained this week about the smell of marijuana as they prepared for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. One even joked they could fail drug tests. Marijuana is legal in Nevada and the odor can often be prevalent among those attending sporting events. Drivers had three practice sessions as well as qualifying beginning Thursday leading up to Saturday night’s race. Max Verstappen went into the race hoping to clinch his fourth consecutive series title. He said the smell of marijuana was quite noticeable.

