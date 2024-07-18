F1 driver Magnussen to leave Haas at the end of this season

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen will leave Haas at the end of the season when his contract expires. The 31-year-old Magnussen is competing in his seventh season with the American team. He’s started 135 grand prix with Haas across two spells, from 2017-20 and 2022-24. The former McLaren and Renault driver achieved a career-high ninth in the drivers’ standings for Haas in 2018. He has five points this season. Haas did not say who is going to replace Magnussen.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.