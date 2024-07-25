F1 driver Esteban Ocon to join American Haas team from next season

KANNAPOLIS, North Carolina (AP) — Frenchman Esteban Ocon will drive for Haas from next season as a replacement for Kevin Magnussen. The American Formula 1 team said Thursday that the 27-year-old driver committed to a “multi-year contract starting with the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.” Ocon, the only driver to win a race for Alpine since it rebranded from Renault at the end of 2020, has picked up just three points this season and had already announced he was leaving the French-owned team. Ocon made his F1 debut in 2016 with Manor and joined the then-Renault team for 2020. Haas announced last week that Magnussen would leave at the end of the season when his contract expires. Ocon will partner 19-year-old Oliver Bearman.

