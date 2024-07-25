F1 driver Esteban Ocon to join American Haas team from next season

By The Associated Press
Alpine driver Esteban Ocon of France arrives in the paddock before of the third free practice ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Denes Erdos]

KANNAPOLIS, North Carolina (AP) — Frenchman Esteban Ocon will drive for Haas from next season as a replacement for Kevin Magnussen. The American Formula 1 team said Thursday that the 27-year-old driver committed to a “multi-year contract starting with the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.” Ocon, the only driver to win a race for Alpine since it rebranded from Renault at the end of 2020, has picked up just three points this season and had already announced he was leaving the French-owned team. Ocon made his F1 debut in 2016 with Manor and joined the then-Renault team for 2020.  Haas announced last week that Magnussen would leave at the end of the season when his contract expires. Ocon will partner 19-year-old Oliver Bearman.

