F1 driver Bottas relishes his leadership role at Alfa Romeo

After taking a back-seat role at Mercedes for so long Valtteri Bottas is relishing his position as Alfa Romeo leader. The Finnish driver is in his second season with the Formula One team after being replaced by George Russell at Mercedes. Bottas says “in this team I feel like my role has been very different to what I’ve ever had” because there has been “more involvement, a bit more information going through me.” His time at Mercedes ended after five seasons in which he was second best to Lewis Hamilton. Now Bottas is aiming higher in Alfa Romeo’s new C43.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.