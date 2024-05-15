F1 driver Alex Albon signs a multiyear contract extension with Williams

GROVE, England (AP) — Formula One driver Alex Albon has signed a multiyear contract extension with Williams to end speculation about his future. Williams said on Wednesday the new deal will keep the 28-year-old Albon at the team “into the new era of Formula 1 regulations,” which start in 2026. It did not give more details. The announcement ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend ends speculation about his future. The British-born Thai driver had been linked with moves to both Red Bull and Mercedes. He was under contract at Williams through 2025.

