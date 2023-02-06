F1 driver Albon intends to show his steely side for Williams

Williams driver Alex Albon intends to show the more steely side to his personalty in Formula One. The affable Albon is one of the most popular drivers but thinks that also comes with some misperception. He says people “see me as a happy-go-lucky person” but “I’m much stronger than people can imagine.” The London-born Thai is in his second year with a Williams team rebuilding after finishing last in the constructors’ championship. Albon scored points in only three races and feels his motivation has never been higher to do well in the new FW45 car.

