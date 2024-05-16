F1 design great Newey expects to join another team after leaving Red Bull next year

Adrian Newey expects to join another Formula 1 team once he’s had a “bit of a holiday” after leaving Red Bull. Newey is stepping down as Red Bull’s chief technical officer early next year. At that point he will be free to join another team. He could help whichever one he joins develop its 2026 car when the next major change in regulations happens. Newey says “at some point I’ll probably go again” with another team. Newey joined Red Bull in 2006 and has helped the team win seven drivers’ titles and six constructors’ titles.

