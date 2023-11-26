F1 champion Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP for 19th win of record-breaking season. Leclerc is second

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Max Verstappen has wrapped up his outstanding season with a comfortable victory at the Abu Dhabi, earning the Formula One champion a record-extending 19th victory of the campaign and 54th overall to move into third on the all-time list. Verstappen finished ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes driver George Russell, and also collected a bonus point for the fastest lap. His 54th career win moved him one ahead of former Red Bull great Sebastian Vettel with only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton left ahead of him. Verstappen called it “an incredible year.” Sergio Perez crossed the line in second place but dropped to fourth because of a five-second time penalty as Mercedes beat Ferrari in the fight for second place in the constructors’ championship.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.