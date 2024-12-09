F1 champion Verstappen to help out with a grassroots program in Rwanda as his penalty for swearing

PARIS (AP) — World champion Max Verstappen will help out with a grassroots program in Rwanda as his penalty for swearing during a news conference in Singapore. Verstappen clinched his fourth straight Formula One drivers’ title last month. He was ordered by Formula 1’s governing body FIA to carry out a “work of public interest” after being penalized by the stewards for his language during a news conference in September. The Dutch driver will travel to the Rwandan capital Kigali for the FIA awards ceremony on Friday and it is there he will undertake the work.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.