F1 champion Verstappen takes pole position for season-ending Abu Dhabi GP. Horner wins bet

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Max Verstappen has taken pole position for the season-ending Abu Grand Prix and will look to finish a crushingly dominant year with a 19th win. Victory on Sunday would take the Red Bull driver onto 54 career wins and past Sebastian Vettel and into third place all time. The three-time F1 champion’s 12th pole of the season took him to 32 overall. He starts the race ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in second place and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in third. Mercedes driver George Russell qualified in fourth ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. both struggled with Hamilton 11th and Sainz 16th.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.