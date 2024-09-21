F1 champion Verstappen is a man of few words after he’s punished for swearing

SINGAPORE (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has given only brief answers at a news conference in an apparent protest at series governing body the FIA for punishing him for swearing. Verstappen appeared at the FIA’s news conference for the top three in Singapore Grand Prix qualifying but was reluctant to engage. Verstappen claimed he could receive a fine if he said more and later claimed to have a problem with his voice.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.