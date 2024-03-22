F1 champion Sebastian Vettel gets back behind the wheel with Porsche to test a Le Mans car

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel is getting back behind the wheel. Vettel is joining Porsche as a test driver on its Le Mans program and says “we will then see what happens next.” The German manufacturer says Vettel will drive the Porsche 963 car for works team Porsche Penske Motorsport as part of a 36-hour test session at the Motorland Aragon circuit in Spain next week. Porsche adds that Vettel has already driven the car in a brief “rollout” session Thursday at Porsche’s private test track in Germany.

