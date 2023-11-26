F1 champion Max Verstappen’s record-extending 19th win underlines his relentless drive

Although Max Verstappen clinched his third straight Formula One title almost two months ago at the Qatar GP there was never any chance of him easing up. He’s won every race since and capped off an outstanding year with a record-extending 19th victory of the season at the Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday. Verstappen says “I just can’t come into a race weekend not giving my all.” To round off a remarkable season, he also passed the landmark of 1,000 laps led in a season and moved onto 54 wins overall for third on the all-time list. Verstappen finished ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes driver George Russell in Abu Dhabi and also collected a bonus point for the fastest lap.

