F1 car design great Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin after leaving Red Bull

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Formula 1’s most influential car designer, Adrian Newey, is joining Aston Martin in March 2025 after leaving Red Bull. Newey has spent nearly two decades with Red Bull and is widely credited with putting the team on its path to dominance in F1. Now he’s joining a team that has big ambitions to challenge for the title and the backing of billionaire Lawrence Stroll — but no race wins yet. Newey will arrive in his new role as “managing technical partner” in time to help shape how Aston Martin responds to the new F1 car regulations coming for 2026.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.