F1 bosses Wolff and Vasseur handed formal warnings by FIA for bad language at Las Vegas GP

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
A reporter shows McLaren CEO Zak Brown, lower left, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, top left, and Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur a video following the shortened first practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jenna Fryer]

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Ferrari counterpart Fred Vasseur have both been handed formal warnings by motorsports governing body FIA for using bad language at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The FIA also says that the use of such language was not commonplace for either of them. Both team principals were speaking at a news conference last Thursday as F1 made its much-hyped return to Las Vegas. The main talking point was a loose water drain cover that badly damaged the car of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. and caused the first practice session to be halted after only nine minutes. Vasseur was angry at the damage sustained and Wolff took exception to a reporter’s interruption.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.