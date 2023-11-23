F1 bosses Wolff and Vasseur handed formal warnings by FIA for bad language at Las Vegas GP

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Ferrari counterpart Fred Vasseur have both been handed formal warnings by motorsports governing body FIA for using bad language at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The FIA also says that the use of such language was not commonplace for either of them. Both team principals were speaking at a news conference last Thursday as F1 made its much-hyped return to Las Vegas. The main talking point was a loose water drain cover that badly damaged the car of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. and caused the first practice session to be halted after only nine minutes. Vasseur was angry at the damage sustained and Wolff took exception to a reporter’s interruption.

