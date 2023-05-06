F1 boss open to discuss return of French GP with Macron

By The Associated Press
Stefano Domenicali, President & Chief Executive Officer of the FIA, arrives at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, March 2, 2023.

PARIS (AP) — Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali says he is open to discussing the potential return of the French Grand Prix with the country’s president. Domenicali told L’Equipe newspaper in an interview published Saturday that he would be ready for a sit down with Emmanuel Macron. The French Grand Prix was cut from the 2023 F1 calendar amid the emergence of new competitors for the old European racetracks and as the sport increases its global appeal to new territories.

