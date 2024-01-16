F Jason Dickinson agrees to new 2-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks

By The Associated Press
Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson (16) gathers the puck past Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract with Jason Dickinson, handing out another extension to a veteran forward. The deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a salary-cap hit of $4.25 million. The Blackhawks also finalized a new two-year contract with Nick Foligno last week. While the last-place team has struggled this season, Foligno and Dickinson have provided solid play on the ice and valuable leadership in the locker room. The 28-year-old Dickinson has a career-high 14 goals in 43 games this season.

