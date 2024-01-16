F Jason Dickinson agrees to new 2-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract with Jason Dickinson, handing out another extension to a veteran forward. The deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a salary-cap hit of $4.25 million. The Blackhawks also finalized a new two-year contract with Nick Foligno last week. While the last-place team has struggled this season, Foligno and Dickinson have provided solid play on the ice and valuable leadership in the locker room. The 28-year-old Dickinson has a career-high 14 goals in 43 games this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.