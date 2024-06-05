Ezi Magbegor scores 13 of her 21 points in the 1st quarter as Storm roll past Mercury 80-62

SEATTLE (AP) — Ezi Magbegor scored 13 of her 21 points in the first quarter, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 17 points and the Seattle Storm won their fifth straight game with an 80-62 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. Seattle announced a contract extension for Magbegor that will keep her with the team through the 2025 season earlier in the day. Then the forward from Australia sparked the Storm to a fast start. The 13 points in the first quarter were the most Magbegor has scored in any quarter of her career, as she hit her first six shots before a miss. Kahleah Cooper led Phoenix with 19 points, but the Mercury lost for the fifth time in six games.

