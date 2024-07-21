Ezequiel Tovar homers for a 3rd straight game, Rockies hang on to beat Giants 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar homered for a third straight game, hitting a tie-breaking two-run drive in the fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Saturday night.

Kyle Freeland (2-3) went six innings and allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits in a fifth consecutive quality start since being reinstated from the injured list June 23 after missing two months due to a left elbow strain. He struck out four and walked one to win back-to-back decisions for the first time this season.

Tyler Fitzgerald, batting ninth in the order, doubled and homered to drive in two runs for the Giants. Wilmer Flores had a run-scoring double after Matt Chapman reached with two outs in the top of the sixth on shortstop Tovar’s fielding error.

Logan Webb was coming off his worst start of the season. He had matched a career-high when he allowed seven runs in five innings in a 10-6 loss to Toronto on July 10.

Webb (7-8) kept the Rockies in check until Sam Hilliard singled to start the fifth. One out later, Tovar connected for his 16th home run of the season, sending Webb’s offering over the left field fence. Webb went six innings and allowed four runs on eight hits. He walked four and struck out four.

Fitzgerald homered off Freeland in the third and doubled home Mike Yastrzemski, aboard with a triple, in the fifth.

Nick Mears pitched two hitless innings in relief, starting his outing by striking out four in a row, and Victor Vodnik pitched a hitless ninth for his third save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: LHP Robbie Ray pitched impressively in his latest rehab outing and manager Bob Melvin said there’s a “good chance” the 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner could make his Giants’ debut during San Francisco’s four-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers that begins Monday. Melvin described Ray’s impending return as a “big deal.” The Giants acquired Ray in an offseason trade with Seattle. He’s bidding to make his first appearance since undergoing reconstructive surgery on his pitching elbow in early May 2023. Ray pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Sacramento on Friday night, allowing one hit. He struck out seven and walked two.

Rockies: C Elías Díaz left the game with right calf tightness and was replaced in the third inning by C Jacob Stallings. INF-OF Kris Bryant was slated to make his second rehab start Saturday night as a designated hitter for Triple-A Albuquerque after going 0-3 in his initial appearance on Friday night. Bryant, sidelined by a left rib contusion since early June, is expected to play for Albuquerque again on Sunday. It’s anticipated he’ll be re-evaluated after the weekend and could possibly rejoin the Rockies next week.

UP NEXT

Rockies LHP Ryan Feltner (1-9, 5.36 ERA) will be looking to snap an eight-game losing streak when he takes the mound in Sunday’s series finale against the Giants, who are scheduled to start RHP Hayden Birdsong (1-0, 3.72 ERA).

