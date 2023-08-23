Ezekiel Elliott says time in free agency left him ‘anxious’ and ‘ready to ball’ with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott’s diminishing output and price tag helped hasten the end to his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. After spending the spring and most of the summer in free agency he’s landed with the New England Patriots, a team calling on him to be a complementary piece at running back for the first time in his career. It’s a new world for the 28-year-old. Whether it’s a role he can excel in is to be determined. For now, he says he’s just happy to have the opportunity to be back on an NFL field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.