Ezekiel Elliott returns for Cowboys after disciplinary absence and has costly fumble against Eagles

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott played for the Dallas Cowboys a week after he was left home for disciplinary reasons, and the running back had a costly fumble in the first half against NFC East rival Philadelphia. Elliott fumbled into the end zone with the Cowboys in position to take a lead on the Eagles. Philadelphia’s Cooper DeJean recovered the fumble. A two-time rushing champion for the Cowboys in his first seven seasons, Elliott returned to his original team this year. He didn’t make the trip for last week’s 27-21 loss at Atlanta after being late for meetings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.