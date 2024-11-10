Ezekiel Elliott returns for Cowboys after disciplinary absence and has costly fumble against Eagles

By The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) fumbles the ball as he's hit by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey McWhorter]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott played for the Dallas Cowboys a week after he was left home for disciplinary reasons, and the running back had a costly fumble in the first half against NFC East rival Philadelphia. Elliott fumbled into the end zone with the Cowboys in position to take a lead on the Eagles. Philadelphia’s Cooper DeJean recovered the fumble. A two-time rushing champion for the Cowboys in his first seven seasons, Elliott returned to his original team this year. He didn’t make the trip for last week’s 27-21 loss at Atlanta after being late for meetings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.