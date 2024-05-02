Ezekiel Elliott believes he can still carry the load at running back in return to Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott’s reunion with the Dallas Cowboys comes long after his days as a two-time rushing champion and presumably as part of a committee of running backs. The 2016 All-Pro isn’t ready to settle for such a role just yet. Elliott says he believes he can still be a “dominant guy” while acknowledging he has to prove it. One thing will be different for sure. Elliott is changing jersey numbers with the Cowboys. He will wear 15, which was his Ohio State number and his choice for his only season in New England. He was an instant star while wearing No. 21 in Dallas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.