Eze scores twice as resurgent Palace beats Southampton 2-0

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Eberechi Eze scored twice and resurgent Crystal Palace beat last-place Southampton 2-0 in the Premier League for its third straight victory since the return of manager Roy Hodgson. Eze knocked in a rebound from close range in the 54th minute and struck from distance 14 minutes later at St. Mary’s Stadium in a victory that should ease any concerns Palace had about relegation. It’s a third consecutive loss for Southampton, though, and with seven matches remaining Ruben Selles’ team is running out of time to find points. The Saints have gone six straight games without a win and will travel to London to face first-place Arsenal next Friday.

