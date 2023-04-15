Eze scores twice as resurgent Palace beats Southampton 2-0

By The Associated Press
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, left, scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Southampton FC and Crystal Palace at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Saturday April 15, 2023. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Matthews]

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Eberechi Eze scored twice and resurgent Crystal Palace beat last-place Southampton 2-0 in the Premier League for its third straight victory since the return of manager Roy Hodgson. Eze knocked in a rebound from close range in the 54th minute and struck from distance 14 minutes later at St. Mary’s Stadium in a victory that should ease any concerns Palace had about relegation. It’s a third consecutive loss for Southampton, though, and with seven matches remaining Ruben Selles’ team is running out of time to find points. The Saints have gone six straight games without a win and will travel to London to face first-place Arsenal next Friday.

