Eze scores both as Crystal Palace blank Bournemouth in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Eberechi Eze’s double has highlighted Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League. Both teams have already avoided the drop. Palace remained 12th in the standings, four points above Bournemouth. Eze fired Palace ahead late in the first half in a move sparked by Wilfried Zaha and involving Jordan Ayew. Eze bagged his second in the 58th, a solo effort that saw him collect the ball from Michael Olise on the left before a mazy run through the center put him in position to score his 10th of the season.

