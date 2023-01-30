Eyeing Europe, Udinese draws with Verona 1-1 in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Udinese climbed closer to the Europe spots in Serie A after drawing with relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 1-1. Lazar Samardzic equalized midway through the first half for Udinese following an own goal from Rodrigo Becao. Seventh-placed Udinese moved within eight-points of sixth-placed Roma, which holds the Italian league’s Conference League spot. Verona moved within five points of safety and 17th-placed Spezia.

