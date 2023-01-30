Eyeing Europe, Udinese draws with Verona 1-1 in Serie A

By The Associated Press
Udinese's Lazar Samardzic celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Hellas Verona at the Friuli Stadium in Udine, Italy, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrea Bressanutti/]

ROME (AP) — Udinese climbed closer to the Europe spots in Serie A after drawing with relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 1-1. Lazar Samardzic equalized midway through the first half for Udinese following an own goal from Rodrigo Becao. Seventh-placed Udinese moved within eight-points of sixth-placed Roma, which holds the Italian league’s Conference League spot. Verona moved within five points of safety and 17th-placed Spezia.

