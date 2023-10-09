Eyeing a ‘spark’ after a 1-4 start, Pitt benches QB Phil Jurkovec in favor of Christian Veilleux

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt has made a change at quarterback in hopes of turning things around following a 1-4 start. Head coach Pat Narduzzi has benched senior Phil Jurkovec in favor of sophomore Christian Veilleux ahead of a visit by No. 14 Louisville. Jurkovec, a Pittsburgh native, struggled in his homecoming season, completing just 51% of his passes. Narduzzi says Pitt’s slow start is not Jurkovec’s fault, stressing the entire team needs to play better. Veilleux has thrown one touchdown and two interceptions in two games this season for the Panthers.

