‘Extremely disappointed’ Maguire reveals he is no longer Man United captain after talks with Ten Hag

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Harry Maguire is no longer captain of Manchester United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag. It was reported earlier this month that Ten Hag was ready to remove Maguire from the role after the England defender’s limited appearances under the Dutchman last season. Maguire tweeted Sunday that “after discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain.” Maguire said he was “personally extremely disappointed” but “will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.” The central defender made just eight Premier League starts last season. In Maguire’s absence, Bruno Fernandes was most frequently appointed captain and the Portugal midfielder is expected to be given the permanent role.

