Extra-large Browns rookie Dawand Jones set for colossal MNF matchup against Steelers star T.J. Watt

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Like Browns rookie tackle Dawand Jones, his first NFL start will be colossal. The 6-foot-8, 375-pound Jones came off the bench in Cleveland’s Week 1 win over Cincinnati when starter Jack Conklin went down with a season-ending knee injury. Jones more than held his own against the Bengals and will now be facing a tougher challenge against Pittsburgh star edge rusher T.J. Watt. The Jones-Watt matchup will be a key one for the Browns if they’re going to end Pittsburgh’s streak of 20 consecutive home wins on Monday nights.

