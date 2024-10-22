EXPLAINER: What are the soft-shell helmet Guardian Caps that Tua Tagovailoa says he won’t wear?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL authorized players to wear Guardian Caps during games this season in an effort to reduce head injuries. Several players have worn them over the first seven weeks. Tua Tagovailoa said Monday he won’t wear the protective soft-shell helmet cover when he returns from his latest concussion. The NFL has mandated the caps’ use at contact practices for many players since 2022. Quarterbacks, kickers and punters are the only position groups not required to wear the caps during practices that involve contact.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.